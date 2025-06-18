Left Menu

China Stocks Stall Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China's stock markets saw little movement on Wednesday as financial regulators at the Lujiazui Forum offered no new policy changes. While Chinese indices remained mostly unchanged, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell amid rising geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. Investors now look to July's Politburo meeting for economic guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:22 IST
China Stocks Stall Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, China stocks experienced modest growth as financial regulators at the annual Lujiazui Forum offered limited policy updates, leading to restrained market movements. At the same time, an increase in geopolitical tensions caused Hong Kong shares to falter.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index of China crept up by 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index remained mostly unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a sharp decline of 1.1% in its trading performance.

Chinese regulators announced plans to create a new segment within Shanghai's STAR market to host pre-profit growth companies, including those with frontier technologies in artificial intelligence and aerospace. Amid these developments, tech shares rose as the others watched closely for upcoming policy signals from the July Politburo meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025