China Stocks Stall Amid Geopolitical Tensions

On Wednesday, China stocks experienced modest growth as financial regulators at the annual Lujiazui Forum offered limited policy updates, leading to restrained market movements. At the same time, an increase in geopolitical tensions caused Hong Kong shares to falter.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index of China crept up by 0.1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index remained mostly unchanged. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index saw a sharp decline of 1.1% in its trading performance.

Chinese regulators announced plans to create a new segment within Shanghai's STAR market to host pre-profit growth companies, including those with frontier technologies in artificial intelligence and aerospace. Amid these developments, tech shares rose as the others watched closely for upcoming policy signals from the July Politburo meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)