Fractal Emerges as Leader in Customer Analytics Services

Fractal has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Customer Analytics Services in the Forrester Wave Q2 2025 report. The report praises Fractal's expertise in AI and data science, emphasizing its innovative approach combining neuroscience and AI. Fractal partners with AI leaders and integrates cutting-edge technologies to enhance customer experiences.

Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:03 IST
Fractal Emerges as Leader in Customer Analytics Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Fractal, a global leader in AI solutions, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Customer Analytics Services, according to the Forrester Wave Q2 2025 report. The recognition highlights Fractal's proficiency in data science and AI, which enables Fortune 500 companies to enhance customer experiences through seamless, personalized engagements.

The report underscores the importance of delivering rapid and intuitive customer interactions to meet evolving expectations. Fractal's ability to convert data insights into actionable strategies using decision intelligence and AI innovation was a key factor in its top ranking.

Fractal's Chief AI Officer, Ajoy Singh, emphasized the company's use of neuroscience in AI to understand customer contexts, marking a unique differentiator in the market. The report also noted Fractal's partnerships with AI giants like OpenAI and NVIDIA to push the boundaries of generative AI and real-time feedback applications across various sectors and use cases.

