Airtel Shields Punjab Users With AI-Powered Fraud Detection

Bharti Airtel has successfully protected over 2.25 million users in Punjab from online fraud with its AI-powered fraud detection system. Launched on May 15, the system blocks malicious websites across OTT apps in real time, safeguarding users from phishing links and fake alerts without any installation required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:17 IST
In a robust move to combat escalating digital threats, telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced that it has safeguarded over 2.25 million users in Punjab from online fraud. Utilizing an AI-powered detection system, Airtel launched this service nationwide, swiftly scanning and blocking malicious URLs in under 100 milliseconds.

The system, operational since May 15, efficiently filters links across various platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and email. It employs real-time threat intelligence to examine more than 1 billion URLs daily, providing automatic protection for Airtel's mobile and broadband customers.

Punjab cities such as Chandigarh and Amritsar have experienced a surge in fraudulent attempts, with phishing links and fake banking alerts becoming prevalent. Anupam Arora, CEO of Bharti Airtel's upper north division, emphasizes the unique AI-driven solution as a protective measure, offering free, multilingual fraud warnings for a safer digital experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

