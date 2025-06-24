Britain's Regulator Challenges Google's Dominance

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is poised to challenge Google's dominant market position by potentially enforcing regulations under newly expanded powers. The move aims to ensure fairer search result rankings and foster economic growth and innovation. If approved, Google would be forced to enhance transparency for publishers and simplify access to rival services.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell remarked on Google's substantial market impact, noting that increased competition could spur innovation within the UK tech sector. Google's market dominance, with over 90% of search queries in Britain and more than 200,000 businesses reliant on its advertising, underscores the significance of these proposed changes.

This regulatory push is part of Britain's post-Brexit strategy to balance curbing tech giants' dominance with fostering economic growth, contrasting the EU's broader digital regulations. The CMA's roadmap includes addressing Google's practices in areas such as search advertising and mobile operating systems, continuing the global trend of increased regulatory scrutiny on major tech firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)