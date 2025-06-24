Left Menu

Tata Motors Navigates China’s Rare-Earth Curbs with Caution

Tata Motors hasn't hit 'panic buttons' despite China's rare-earth export restrictions impacting the global auto industry. Plans for electric vehicle launches are on schedule, while the company looks to reduce reliance on rare-earth elements. China controls a majority share of processing capacity for these key materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tata Motors, the parent company of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, remains unfazed by China's rare-earth export restrictions, which have shaken the global auto industry. The restrictions have led to warnings of potential supply shortages, vital for car manufacturing components.

At a recent Mumbai event, CFO PB Balaji stated there is no immediate concern: "Supplies are still coming through," assuring stakeholders that electric vehicle launch plans are proceeding as planned. However, the scenario could change if rare-earth supplies further deteriorate.

While seeking alternative magnet sources and technologies, Tata Motors is also considering reducing or entirely eliminating rare-earth magnets in vehicles, according to Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director. Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover aims to mitigate U.S. tariffs through strategic price hikes while opting out of setting up manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

