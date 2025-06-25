Knot.dating Revolutionizes Matchmaking with AI-Driven Approach

Knot.dating, a pioneering venture in India's matchmaking industry, recently launched to the public following an invite-only beta phase. Employing advanced conversational AI, the platform transcends conventional matrimony apps by focusing on emotionally compatible matches for users.

Founded by Jasveer Singh and Abhishek Asthana, Knot.dating was conceived as a transformative matchmaking solution after pivoting from Hood, a pseudonymous social network. The platform's distinct feature is its AI-driven matchmaking, where users engage in conversations rather than filling out extensive profiles. This approach captures personality nuances and emotional depth for high compatibility matchups.

Unlike its predecessors, Knot.dating emphasizes user-led matchmaking journeys against traditional methods that often involve families prematurely. With substantial backing from notable investors, the app now offers its services on Android, iOS, and Web, marking a new era in the matchmaking sector that's both tech-savvy and empathetic.

(With inputs from agencies.)