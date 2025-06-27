Apple's App Store Shake-Up Amid EU Antitrust Pressure

In a significant move influenced by the European Union's antitrust directives, Apple announced on Thursday changes to its App Store's rules and fee structures. This development follows the EU regulators' pressure to reduce commercial barriers for developers seeking alternative customer payment routes outside the store.

Under the revised terms, developers are subjected to a 20% processing fee for transactions occurring within the App Store. However, there is an allowance for smaller businesses to benefit from fees as low as 13%. For developers directing customers to other payment methods, Apple imposes fees between 5% and 15%.

The overhaul is an attempt by Apple to circumvent a hefty potential fine of 500 million euros ($570 million) previously threatened by the EU. Despite the regulatory mandate, Apple has publicly announced its intent to contest the order, signifying ongoing tension with EU authorities.

