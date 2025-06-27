Left Menu

India's Race to Produce Cost-Effective Rare Earth Magnets Amid Global Supply Chain Challenges

The Indian government, industry, and academia are collaborating to address challenges in producing rare earth magnets crucial for the auto and electronics sectors. Despite existing technology, commercial competitiveness remains a hurdle. Recent export restrictions from China have intensified the urgency to develop domestic capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:28 IST
India's Race to Produce Cost-Effective Rare Earth Magnets Amid Global Supply Chain Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to overcome production challenges of rare earth magnets, crucial for both the automotive and electronics industries, India's government, industry, and academic sectors have united. Amitesh Sinha, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, highlighted the pressing issue of commercial competitiveness despite existing technological prowess.

Speaking at the Tec-Verse event showcasing public-sector technology research, Sinha noted the strategic importance of this endeavor, especially in light of China's recent export licensing tightening on key rare earth elements. The initiative aims to develop scalable infrastructure to navigate supply disruptions and escalating costs.

The Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) signed a technology transfer agreement with Somal Magnets, marking progress in domestic manufacturing capabilities. Given the significance of rare earth magnets in electric vehicles and electronics, the need to reduce reliance on imports, predominantly from China, has become paramount as global supply chains remain strained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025