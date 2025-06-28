U.S. Lawmakers Question Security of OnePlus Devices Amid Data Concerns

In a move highlighting rising security concerns over foreign electronics, two U.S. lawmakers have called on the Commerce Department to scrutinize the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. The lawmakers are concerned that devices sold by OnePlus in the United States may pose significant security risks due to data collection practices.

John Moolenaar, a Republican chairing a House of Representatives committee on China, alongside Democrat Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi, pointed out that OnePlus devices are widely available through major U.S. retailers for use on domestic wireless networks. The congressmen referenced an analysis suggesting potential data transmission to Chinese servers.

The critique centers on claims that OnePlus may be collecting sensitive personal user data without explicit consent, which could be directed to servers under Chinese jurisdiction. The Shenzhen-based company has yet to respond to these allegations, as per requests made by Reuters for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)