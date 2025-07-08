Inferno in Cairo: Telecom Building Blaze Disrupts Services

A major fire erupted at the headquarters of Telecom Egypt in downtown Cairo, leaving 14 people injured and causing significant disruptions in internet and mobile phone services. According to the Health Ministry, the injured have been transported to nearby hospitals.

The blaze, which began on the seventh floor of the iconic 10-story building in the Ramses area, resulted in dense smoke billowing through downtown Cairo, according to the governor's office. Emergency responders were quick on the scene with firetrucks deploying water and ladders to control the flames, and security personnel securing the area.

Disruptions occurred primarily in telecom services due to the fire originating in an equipment room, as stated by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. Authorities assured that services would resume shortly. Additionally, NetBlocks reported connectivity drops to 62% due to the incident, reminiscent of a catastrophic 2019 train station fire nearby.