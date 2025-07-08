Left Menu

Inferno at Cairo Data Hub: A Tragedy Unplugged

A devastating fire at a Cairo data centre resulted in the deaths of four workers and injuries to at least 22 others. It disrupted communication services across the city, including internet and banking operations. The fire, likely caused by an electrical short circuit, was quickly contained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire at a vital data center in Cairo claimed the lives of four workers and left at least 22 others injured, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar. The incident occurred on Monday and led to widespread disruptions across the city.

The blaze, which broke out at a Telecom Egypt facility, caused significant communication interruptions in Cairo. Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, assured the public that services would be restored within 24 hours.

Telecom Egypt expressed condolences for the victims and promised support for their families. The fire hampered phone calls and internet access, resulting in national connectivity dropping to 62% of normal levels. The cause is suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

