Inferno at Cairo Data Hub: A Tragedy Unplugged

A tragic fire at a vital data center in Cairo claimed the lives of four workers and left at least 22 others injured, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar. The incident occurred on Monday and led to widespread disruptions across the city.

The blaze, which broke out at a Telecom Egypt facility, caused significant communication interruptions in Cairo. Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, assured the public that services would be restored within 24 hours.

Telecom Egypt expressed condolences for the victims and promised support for their families. The fire hampered phone calls and internet access, resulting in national connectivity dropping to 62% of normal levels. The cause is suspected to be an electrical short circuit.

