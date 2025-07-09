Left Menu

GHCI 25: Unbound Ambitions in Tech

Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025, Asia's largest women and allies tech gathering, is slated for Dec 2-4 in Bengaluru. Organized by AnitaB.org, this event will feature 250+ speakers and immersive experiences, aiming to dismantle barriers and foster an inclusive tech ecosystem for India's diverse talent pool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:44 IST
The Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025 (GHCI 25) is set to animate Bengaluru from December 2–4, 2025. With the theme 'Unbound', this event seeks to transcend conventional barriers in tech through inclusive leadership and forward-thinking innovation.

Over 10,000 technologists will converge at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization to engage in three days of rich discourse, learning, and networking. With more than 250 speakers, GHCI 25 promises 80+ hours of content in areas like AI, Cybersecurity, and Tech for Social Good.

Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director of AnitaB.org India, emphasizes the need for equal access to opportunities within the rapidly growing technology sector. The event promotes diverse talent, aiming to reshape the tech landscape by offering mentorship and visibility to underrepresented communities.

