GHCI 25: Unbound Ambitions in Tech

The Grace Hopper Celebration India 2025 (GHCI 25) is set to animate Bengaluru from December 2–4, 2025. With the theme 'Unbound', this event seeks to transcend conventional barriers in tech through inclusive leadership and forward-thinking innovation.

Over 10,000 technologists will converge at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organization to engage in three days of rich discourse, learning, and networking. With more than 250 speakers, GHCI 25 promises 80+ hours of content in areas like AI, Cybersecurity, and Tech for Social Good.

Shreya Krishnan, Managing Director of AnitaB.org India, emphasizes the need for equal access to opportunities within the rapidly growing technology sector. The event promotes diverse talent, aiming to reshape the tech landscape by offering mentorship and visibility to underrepresented communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)