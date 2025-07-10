U.S. Monitors Ideological Bias in Chinese AI Programs

American officials are quietly assessing Chinese AI programs for alignment with the Chinese Communist Party's official stance. According to a memo reviewed by Reuters, U.S. State and Commerce Departments are collaborating on this initiative by using standardized questions to evaluate the AI's ideological biases.

The evaluations aim to uncover ideological slants in Chinese AI tools, particularly their propensity to reflect Beijing's policies. The ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the potential influence of ideologically biased AI tools from China's main geopolitical rival.

The memo reveals significant alignment of Chinese AI responses with Beijing's talking points, especially on sensitive topics. Each new iteration of AI models shows increased censorship, raising concerns about ideological influence in AI. Meanwhile, similar concerns about bias have emerged in American AI models, highlighting a broader issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)