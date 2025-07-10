Left Menu

U.S. Monitors Ideological Bias in Chinese AI Programs

U.S. officials are evaluating Chinese AI programs for adherence to the Chinese Communist Party's ideology. They are testing the AI using a set of standardized questions to identify any biases. The findings expose Chinese AI's alignment with Beijing's policies, raising concerns over ideological influence.

Updated: 10-07-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 01:33 IST
U.S. Monitors Ideological Bias in Chinese AI Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American officials are quietly assessing Chinese AI programs for alignment with the Chinese Communist Party's official stance. According to a memo reviewed by Reuters, U.S. State and Commerce Departments are collaborating on this initiative by using standardized questions to evaluate the AI's ideological biases.

The evaluations aim to uncover ideological slants in Chinese AI tools, particularly their propensity to reflect Beijing's policies. The ultimate goal is to raise awareness about the potential influence of ideologically biased AI tools from China's main geopolitical rival.

The memo reveals significant alignment of Chinese AI responses with Beijing's talking points, especially on sensitive topics. Each new iteration of AI models shows increased censorship, raising concerns about ideological influence in AI. Meanwhile, similar concerns about bias have emerged in American AI models, highlighting a broader issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

