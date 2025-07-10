Tesla's Robotaxi Expansion Faces Regulatory Hurdles

Tesla is gearing up to expand its nascent robotaxi service to the San Francisco Bay Area within the next couple of months, contingent upon acquiring the necessary regulatory green lights, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday. The electric vehicle giant has already conducted a limited test run of the service in Austin, Texas, where a modest fleet and select riders were trialed under tight supervision.

Musk, responding to inquiries on his social platform X, indicated a more extensive rollout in Austin was imminent before hinting at the Bay Area expansion. However, regulatory mechanics in California pose a significant challenge. While Texas presents fewer legal hurdles, California maintains stringent controls over autonomous vehicle operations through the state's Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Public Utilities Commission.

The viability of Tesla's robotaxi endeavor is integral to its strategic vision, especially as the company contends with declining sales of its older vehicle models amid rising competitive and political pressures. As innovations like Alphabet's Waymo steadily advance, Tesla hopes to rapidly escalate its operations across the U.S. Despite some initial operational setbacks in Austin, the company remains focused on securing the permits needed for its ambitious autonomous future.

(With inputs from agencies.)