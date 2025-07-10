Left Menu

Cindy Rose to Lead WPP as New CEO Amidst Challenges

Cindy Rose, a senior executive at Microsoft, is appointed as the new CEO of WPP, replacing Mark Read. Rose brings extensive experience from Microsoft and is expected to guide WPP through a challenging period as it recovers from profit warnings and navigates AI-driven changes in the advertising industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:07 IST
In a strategic shift, WPP has appointed Cindy Rose, a seasoned Microsoft executive, as its new chief executive officer. Rose, who has been on the WPP board since 2019, will officially take charge on September 1, succeeding Mark Read earlier than planned. Her appointment follows a major profit warning that underscored the challenges facing the advertising giant.

Reacting to the news, WPP shares saw a 2% rise in early trading despite the prior slump to a 16-year low after a sharp profit forecast cut. Rose's distinguished career includes nine years at Microsoft in senior roles, culminating as Chief Operating Officer, Global Enterprise. Her previous experience also includes tenures at Vodafone and Virgin Media.

WPP's Chairman, Philip Jansen, highlighted Rose's strengths in digital transformation and AI. These skills are crucial as WPP faces significant industry shifts and macroeconomic uncertainties. Rose's leadership comes at a pivotal time as WPP contends with the loss of key accounts, reduced client spending, and the AI transformation reshaping client marketing capabilities.

