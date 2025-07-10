Tata Elxsi Profits Plunge Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainties

Tata Elxsi, a major player in design and technology services, announced a significant decline in its net profit for the April-June quarter of FY26, citing macroeconomic uncertainties and industry-specific challenges as the primary reasons.

The company's consolidated net profit fell by 21.5% to Rs 144.36 crore compared to Rs 184.07 crore in the previous year while revenue dropped 3.7% to Rs 892.2 crore.

The transportation sector, a significant contributor to Tata Elxsi's earnings, managed a 3.7% growth sequentially. Meanwhile, the firm is optimistic about future gains, with major deals potentially boosting the transportation business further in the coming quarters.

