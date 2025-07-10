Left Menu

Tata Elxsi Profits Plunge Amid Macroeconomic Uncertainties

Tata Elxsi reported a 21.5% drop in net profit, impacted by macroeconomic uncertainties and industry-specific issues affecting R&D spending. Revenue decreased by 3.7%, with challenges in key markets. Despite the downturn, the transportation business showed growth, and the firm anticipates improvement in upcoming quarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Elxsi, a major player in design and technology services, announced a significant decline in its net profit for the April-June quarter of FY26, citing macroeconomic uncertainties and industry-specific challenges as the primary reasons.

The company's consolidated net profit fell by 21.5% to Rs 144.36 crore compared to Rs 184.07 crore in the previous year while revenue dropped 3.7% to Rs 892.2 crore.

The transportation sector, a significant contributor to Tata Elxsi's earnings, managed a 3.7% growth sequentially. Meanwhile, the firm is optimistic about future gains, with major deals potentially boosting the transportation business further in the coming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

