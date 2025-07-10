Left Menu

West Bengal Post Offices Embrace Digital Transformation with APT Launch

The Department of Posts in West Bengal will suspend public transactions on July 15 and August 5 to implement the APT Application. This digital initiative aims to enhance service delivery, offering a customer-friendly interface and reflecting a commitment to efficient and future-ready postal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Public transactions in the West Bengal post office circle will be halted on July 15 and August 5 as part of a strategic plan to launch the new APT Application.

The Department of Posts announced on Thursday that this temporary suspension is crucial to ensure the efficient rollout of the digital system.

This marks a significant advancement towards digital excellence, aiming for upgraded service delivery, a user-friendly interface, and smarter postal functions.

