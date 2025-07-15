AI: Disruptive Innovator or Harbinger of New Opportunities?

Deloitte South Asia's CEO, Romal Shetty, describes artificial intelligence as a disruptive force reshaping industries, emphasizing the opportunities it brings along with challenges. He stresses the importance of maintaining critical thinking and ethical oversight during this transformative phase.

In discussing AI's impact on employment, Shetty draws parallels to historical technological revolutions. He believes that while some jobs may be lost, innovative business models will emerge, spawning new job categories. Innovations like generative AI architects and digital twins are cited as growing fields driven by AI advancements.

Shetty underscores the necessity of explainable AI and ethical considerations. He calls for careful governance of AI technologies and warns against over-reliance during early education, advocating for a balance that maintains human ingenuity.

