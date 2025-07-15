Left Menu

AI: Disruptive Innovator or Harbinger of New Opportunities?

Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty highlights artificial intelligence as a transformative force, emphasizing the balance between embracing its opportunities and ethical oversight. While AI may replace certain jobs, it generally leads to the creation of new roles. Critical thinking and controlled AI integration in education are crucial in this evolution.

Updated: 15-07-2025 15:11 IST
Deloitte South Asia's CEO, Romal Shetty, describes artificial intelligence as a disruptive force reshaping industries, emphasizing the opportunities it brings along with challenges. He stresses the importance of maintaining critical thinking and ethical oversight during this transformative phase.

In discussing AI's impact on employment, Shetty draws parallels to historical technological revolutions. He believes that while some jobs may be lost, innovative business models will emerge, spawning new job categories. Innovations like generative AI architects and digital twins are cited as growing fields driven by AI advancements.

Shetty underscores the necessity of explainable AI and ethical considerations. He calls for careful governance of AI technologies and warns against over-reliance during early education, advocating for a balance that maintains human ingenuity.

