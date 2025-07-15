Germany's AI Ambition: Leading Europe Into a Technological Future

In an ambitious move to fortify its economic standing, Germany plans to significantly increase its use of artificial intelligence by 2030. A document reviewed by Reuters reveals the government's intention to position AI at the heart of its key technological sectors, in a bid to keep pace with global leaders like China, the U.S., and India.

The current draft strategy from Germany's research ministry aims for AI to contribute to 10% of the nation's economic output within the next seven years. Despite being at the forefront of innovation, Germany lags in AI commercialization. Economists advocate for swift AI adoption to elevate industrial productivity.

Germany's strategy includes constructing high-capacity processing centres within the EU by 2027, with funding from the European Commission and commercial interest from major firms like Deutsche Telekom. Furthermore, Germany plans to develop quantum computers and its first research satellite for quantum communication, addressing the nation's need to mitigate AI-related competitive vulnerabilities.

