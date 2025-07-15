Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Faces EU Scrutiny Over Data Use in Ads

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is under scrutiny as nine civil society organizations have filed complaints with EU and French regulators. The complaints allege X's targeted advertising practices may violate EU tech rules by using sensitive personal data. Regulators are urged to investigate under the Digital Services Act.

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, is facing serious allegations from nine civil society organizations. The groups have lodged complaints with EU and French regulators, raising concerns over X's handling of user data for targeted advertising purposes, which they argue could breach EU technology regulations.

The organizations, including AI Forensics and European Digital Rights, approached the European Commission and French media regulator Arcom. They demand action under the Digital Services Act, which prohibits advertising that leverages sensitive user data such as religious beliefs, race, and sexuality.

The concerns stem from an investigation into X's Ad Repository. Major brands reportedly engaged in targeted online advertising using special categories of personal data, as protected by Article 9 of the GDPR. Both the Commission and Arcom have yet to respond to the allegations.

