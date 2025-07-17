Tech Mahindra's Strategic Edge: Empowering AI for Future Growth

Tech Mahindra is set to make strategic investments in sales, marketing, and learning infrastructure to reinforce its market position, as outlined by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra during the firm's Annual General Meeting. Mahindra emphasized the company's strategic advantage in artificial intelligence, which is revolutionizing businesses globally.

The IT giant unveiled the 'Manufacturing Xperience Center' in Chennai, dedicated to enabling manufacturers to quickly prototype and deploy AI-driven solutions targeting industry pain points such as high operational costs and supply chain inefficiencies. Mahindra asserted the company's commitment to evaluating further expansions with stakeholders' collaboration.

Tech Mahindra posted a significant growth in profits, highlighting its success in securing notable contracts. With plans to optimize its legal structure and deliver on AI's potential responsibly, Mahindra reiterated the firm's dual focus on trust and technology to drive future growth. The firm reported a 34% profit increase and a 2.65% revenue uptick in the latest quarter.