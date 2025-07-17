Left Menu

Tech Mahindra's Strategic Edge: Empowering AI for Future Growth

Tech Mahindra plans significant investments in sales, marketing, and learning infrastructure to enhance its market position. The company's focus on AI-driven innovations aims to address industry challenges. Chairman Anand Mahindra highlighted the company's commitment to responsible AI application and its success in acquiring significant deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:22 IST
Tech Mahindra's Strategic Edge: Empowering AI for Future Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tech Mahindra is set to make strategic investments in sales, marketing, and learning infrastructure to reinforce its market position, as outlined by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra during the firm's Annual General Meeting. Mahindra emphasized the company's strategic advantage in artificial intelligence, which is revolutionizing businesses globally.

The IT giant unveiled the 'Manufacturing Xperience Center' in Chennai, dedicated to enabling manufacturers to quickly prototype and deploy AI-driven solutions targeting industry pain points such as high operational costs and supply chain inefficiencies. Mahindra asserted the company's commitment to evaluating further expansions with stakeholders' collaboration.

Tech Mahindra posted a significant growth in profits, highlighting its success in securing notable contracts. With plans to optimize its legal structure and deliver on AI's potential responsibly, Mahindra reiterated the firm's dual focus on trust and technology to drive future growth. The firm reported a 34% profit increase and a 2.65% revenue uptick in the latest quarter.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025