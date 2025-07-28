Diplos Go: Revolutionizing Commercial EV Mobility with Affordable Accessibility

Numeros Motors has introduced Diplos Go, a cost-effective electric scooter targeting commercial applications under their flagship Diplos platform, priced at INR 84,999 in Bengaluru.

This innovative launch is supported by a strategic partnership with Perpetuity Capital, ensuring tailored financing options for consumers, making EVs more accessible. The partnership offers low-interest rates, flexible repayments, and minimal down payments, positioning Diplos Go as a competitive option in the electric vehicle market.

Having undergone extensive testing over 13.9 million kilometers across diverse terrains, the Diplos Go showcases remarkable safety, reliability, and durability. Its launch marks a pioneering moment for electric two-wheelers, redefining benchmarks for the industry with advanced features and cutting-edge technology.

