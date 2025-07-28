Diplos Go: Revolutionizing Commercial EV Mobility with Affordable Accessibility
Numeros Motors has launched the Diplos Go, an affordable electric scooter designed for commercial use. Partnering with Perpetuity Capital, they offer flexible financing options. Tested over 13.9 million kilometers, Diplos Go focuses on safety, reliability, and durability, making EVs more accessible and setting new benchmarks in the industry.
Numeros Motors has introduced Diplos Go, a cost-effective electric scooter targeting commercial applications under their flagship Diplos platform, priced at INR 84,999 in Bengaluru.
This innovative launch is supported by a strategic partnership with Perpetuity Capital, ensuring tailored financing options for consumers, making EVs more accessible. The partnership offers low-interest rates, flexible repayments, and minimal down payments, positioning Diplos Go as a competitive option in the electric vehicle market.
Having undergone extensive testing over 13.9 million kilometers across diverse terrains, the Diplos Go showcases remarkable safety, reliability, and durability. Its launch marks a pioneering moment for electric two-wheelers, redefining benchmarks for the industry with advanced features and cutting-edge technology.
