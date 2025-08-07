Left Menu

Fractal's AI Platform Cogentiq Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Fractal announces the launch of its enterprise AI platform, Cogentiq, on AWS Marketplace. The solution aids Fortune 500 companies by integrating data and enhancing decision-making with intelligent agents. Offering a low-code interface, Cogentiq helps organizations automate operations, manage customer engagement, and drive business growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:50 IST
Fractal, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, has launched Cogentiq on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, facilitating Fortune 500 companies in enhancing their decision-making processes. This move allows clients to quickly discover, purchase, and deploy Fractal's AI agent platform, employing AWS accounts to streamline agentic development workflows.

Cogentiq is designed to transform passive data analytics into active decision-making tools. The platform's intelligent agents dynamically and autonomously integrate data across organizational systems, enabling easy management of operations and customer engagement. The solution appeals to industries such as healthcare and consumer goods, facilitating streamlined automation and improved decision-making capabilities.

Featuring a low-code/no-code interface and a library of pre-built agents, Cogentiq empowers users to convert insights into actionable strategies, partnering seamlessly with other AWS services. The API-based and microservices-enabled platform exemplifies Fractal's commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence to drive enterprise enhancements globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

