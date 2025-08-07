Instagram Unveils Repost, Interactive Map, and Friends Tab Features

Instagram has announced the rollout of three significant new features aimed at enhancing user interaction: Repost, Interactive Map, and Friends tab.

The Repost feature allows users to share content from others with their own followers and friends, while still giving due credit to the original creator. This feature seeks to foster a spirit of sharing while maintaining originality standards on the platform.

Meanwhile, the Interactive Map, reminiscent of Snapchat's map, enables users to share their last active location with selected friends. It emphasizes safety, especially for teens, by notifying parents if their supervised child's location sharing is activated. This feature lets users explore where their friends have been and what they've been up to.

Additionally, the Friends tab in Reels allows users to discover their friends' preferences, such as likes, comments, and recommendations through Blends. On Wednesday, Instagram unveiled these updates through an official blog post, supplemented by a reel from platform chief Adam Mosseri, detailing these new functionalities.