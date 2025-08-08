Aadhaar Face Authentication Hits Record High, Faced With Criticism
Aadhaar face authentication records a significant rise in July 2025, reaching 19.36 crore transactions. Despite criticisms regarding potential access issues, the tool is instrumental for various sectors. Government and private entities increasingly use it for secure service delivery, reflecting a trend towards digital facilitation.
Aadhaar face authentication has achieved a record-breaking milestone with an all-time high of 19.36 crore transactions in July 2025, according to an official statement released on Friday.
This technological solution has demonstrated consistent growth, marking a 22 percent month-on-month rise in July alone. Despite its rapid adoption, civil rights body Internet Freedom Foundation has raised concerns about potential technical failures depriving citizens of crucial government services and benefits.
Official data reveals that over 150 entities, including government ministries, financial institutions, and telecom providers, leverage face authentication to enhance service delivery. Notably integrated into the National Social Assistance Programme, this method has also found application in 850 medical colleges for attendance marking, indicating its growing utility as a digital facilitator.
