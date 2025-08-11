Left Menu

Unlock High-Performance with USA Dedicated Server Hosting by Onlive Server

Onlive Server launches USA Dedicated Server Hosting, powered by Intel Xeon and AMD Ryzen processors. Offering 1 Gbps bandwidth, these servers are designed for high performance in gaming, cloud computing, and data-heavy applications. Flexible monthly contracts and instant delivery enhance usability for businesses in North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:12 IST
Unlock High-Performance with USA Dedicated Server Hosting by Onlive Server
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Onlive Server has announced the launch of its USA Dedicated Server Hosting service, featuring powerful Intel Xeon and AMD Ryzen processors. These servers deliver 1 Gbps bandwidth, making them ideal for VOIP and gaming applications.

This latest offering from the global web hosting service is tailored to meet the needs of North American businesses, developers, and enterprises. It emphasizes high performance, security, and reliability through dedicated server solutions.

With customizable setups and instant delivery options, Onlive Server ensures flexibility for expanding businesses. These features, along with the option for monthly contracts, underscore their commitment to supporting companies in achieving their digital objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025