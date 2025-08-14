Left Menu

African Union Challenges Outdated World Map Projection

The African Union is advocating against the traditional Mercator map used by governments and organizations. Criticized for distorting the size of continents, it misrepresents Africa's true stature. The 'Correct The Map' campaign urges adoption of the 2018 Equal Earth projection to foster a more accurate global view.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The African Union is spearheading a campaign to eliminate the use of the biased 16th-century Mercator map in favor of a map that truthfully portrays Africa's size, aiming to foster a more accurate global perception.

Designed by Gerardus Mercator for navigational purposes, the Mercator projection distorts geographical scales, notably exaggerating areas near the poles such as North America and Greenland, while diminishing Africa and South America. AU Commission deputy chairperson, Selma Malika Haddadi, emphasizes that the map creates a false narrative that Africa is 'marginal', despite its true vastness.

The 'Correct The Map' campaign, led by advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, pushes for adopting the 2018 Equal Earth projection. Moky Makura of Africa No Filter and Fara Ndiaye of Speak Up Africa highlight Mercator's impact on African identity and education. The AU's endorsement of the campaign aligns with a broader initiative for Africa to reclaim its global stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

