Navigating Risks in the Agentic AI Era: The Infosys Report

Infosys Knowledge Institute has issued a report underscoring the pressing need for Responsible AI (RAI) in business. According to their study, while 78% of companies view RAI as crucial for growth, merely 2% have robust RAI frameworks. The research highlighted widespread AI-related incidents resulting in financial and reputational impacts for many organizations.

The report, 'Responsible Enterprise AI in the Agentic Era,' which surveyed over 1,500 executives, illustrates that over the past two years, 95% of C-suite and director-level executives have reported AI-related risks. Notably, 39% rated these incidents as 'severe' or 'extremely severe,' underlining the necessity for improved governance.

Businesses are urged to transition from reactive compliance to proactive strategic use of RAI, learning from high-maturity enterprises that have effectively managed AI risks. As AI continues to evolve, embedding guardrails and establishing dedicated RAI offices are vital steps for organizations to ensure sustainable growth and innovation.

