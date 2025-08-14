Left Menu

Telecom Transformation: BSNL's New Strategic Push

Minister of State for Communication Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani reviewed BSNL's services in six states, urging quick resolution of operational issues. With a planned Rs 47,000 crore investment, the focus is on improving network performance and customer satisfaction to drive growth in the competitive telecom market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Minister of State for Communication Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani assessed the services of government-owned BSNL across six states. He emphasized the importance of quickly resolving operational challenges, particularly in power backup and fiber maintenance, urging regional heads to devise localized outreach models responsive to on-the-ground realities and user demands.

The government is closely overseeing BSNL as it prepares to implement a significant capital expenditure of Rs 47,000 crore in the public sector telecom company. Last year, BSNL invested Rs 25,000 crore in erecting 100,000 towers for 4G mobile services. The Union Telecom Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted this as BSNL's highest-ever capex.

IT giant TCS and a consortium led by C-DoT secured much of the Rs 25,000 crore project involving telecom gear supply to BSNL. Minister Scindia has instructed BSNL to enhance customer numbers and boost its mobile service business by 50% over the next year, while also increasing enterprise and fixed-line segments, leveraging ARPU improvements to push growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

