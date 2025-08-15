Humanoid Robot Games Showcase China's AI Prowess

In a bold display of technological ambition, China has launched the World Humanoid Robot Games, drawing 280 teams from 16 nations to compete in a range of sports and specialized challenges tailored for robots. The event, lasting three days, is a testament to China's rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics.

Competitors from countries like the United States, Germany, and Brazil will see their robots tackle conventional sports such as football and track, alongside tasks like medicine sorting and material handling. Notably, nearly 200 participating teams hail from universities, reflecting the academic interest in robotic innovation.

With heavy government backing, including over $20 billion in subsidies and plans for a trillion-yuan fund, China aims to solidify its position as a leader in the robotics field. Despite hiccups in recent events, the nation's commitment to embodied intelligence promises to drive the practical use of humanoid robots.