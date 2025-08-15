Left Menu

Reimagining Maps: Africa's Push to Redraw the World

The African Union is advocating for the adoption of a new map projection that accurately represents Africa's size. The Mercator map distorts the size of continents, minimizing Africa's significance. The 'Correct The Map' campaign promotes the Equal Earth projection, aiming to influence education and policy across the globe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:38 IST
Reimagining Maps: Africa's Push to Redraw the World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The African Union (AU) is spearheading a campaign to replace the widely used Mercator map with a new projection that more accurately represents Africa's true size. Critics argue that the Mercator map, designed in the 16th-century, diminishes Africa's importance, unfairly enlarging areas near the poles.

AU Commission deputy chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi emphasized that the map's distortion impacts perceptions in media, education, and policy. Advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa have revived the debate, urging for the Equal Earth projection, created in 2018, to become the new standard.

The campaign aims to influence global organizations, such as the World Bank and the United Nations, pushing for a shift to maps that reflect true continent sizes. The AU's efforts coincide with broader calls for reparations for colonialism and slavery, seeking to reposition Africa on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025