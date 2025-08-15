Reimagining Maps: Africa's Push to Redraw the World

The African Union (AU) is spearheading a campaign to replace the widely used Mercator map with a new projection that more accurately represents Africa's true size. Critics argue that the Mercator map, designed in the 16th-century, diminishes Africa's importance, unfairly enlarging areas near the poles.

AU Commission deputy chairperson Selma Malika Haddadi emphasized that the map's distortion impacts perceptions in media, education, and policy. Advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa have revived the debate, urging for the Equal Earth projection, created in 2018, to become the new standard.

The campaign aims to influence global organizations, such as the World Bank and the United Nations, pushing for a shift to maps that reflect true continent sizes. The AU's efforts coincide with broader calls for reparations for colonialism and slavery, seeking to reposition Africa on the global stage.

