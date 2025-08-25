Left Menu

Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk has filed an antitrust lawsuit targeting Apple and OpenAI, accusing them of colluding to limit competition in artificial intelligence. The suit, filed by Musk's companies xAI and X Corp., alleges that Apple unfairly favored ChatGPT in its app store rankings, stifling rivals like Musk's Grok chatbot.

Updated: 25-08-2025 23:53 IST
In a bold legal move, Elon Musk has taken aim at Apple and OpenAI, filing an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the two tech giants of collaborating to dominate the artificial intelligence landscape.

Filed in Texas federal court, the lawsuit asserts that Apple has given undue preference to OpenAI's ChatGPT over other AI applications, including Musk's own offering, Grok.

The stakes are high as Musk's legal battle seeks monetary damages and a court injunction to stop what he describes as monopolistic practices threatening to undermine innovation in AI.

