Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

In a bold legal move, Elon Musk has taken aim at Apple and OpenAI, filing an antitrust lawsuit that accuses the two tech giants of collaborating to dominate the artificial intelligence landscape.

Filed in Texas federal court, the lawsuit asserts that Apple has given undue preference to OpenAI's ChatGPT over other AI applications, including Musk's own offering, Grok.

The stakes are high as Musk's legal battle seeks monetary damages and a court injunction to stop what he describes as monopolistic practices threatening to undermine innovation in AI.

