Revolutionizing Solar Efficiency: The Golden Combination

BC cell technology, combined with Jolywood's tempered single glass encapsulation, revolutionizes solar efficiency and reliability. Key innovations include a lightweight design, alloy steel frame, weather-resistant backsheet, and temperature-controlled modules, significantly enhancing performance. The technology promises to reshape the solar industry by providing long-lasting, efficient energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:49 IST
BC cell technology is pushing the boundaries of solar efficiency with its novel 'no front-side grid lines' design. Jolywood, leveraging over ten years of experience in fully tempered single glass encapsulation, provides a robust foundation for this technological evolution. Their integration represents a shift not just in design but in the complete methodology of solar energy production.

This 'Golden Combination' harnesses three core innovations: a double-beam alloy steel frame, low acid EVA, and highly weather-resistant backsheet. By merging these elements, the efficiency of BC cells is maximized, offering exceptional durability and aesthetic value validated under extreme conditions, effectively setting a new paradigm in the solar industry.

Jolywood's presence at REI 2025 in New Delhi as a 'Cultivator of Green Energy' emphasizes their commitment to innovation and collaboration. Their insights into the PV future, driven by encapsulation technology and material advancements, aim to harmonize the lifecycle value of the photovoltaic industry, heralding an era characterized by high efficiency and reliability.

