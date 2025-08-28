Left Menu

Harmonizing Data and Competition: CCI and MeitY's Collaborative Path

The Competition Commission of India and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology held discussions on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and digital market competition. They emphasized cooperation to foster a competitive digital ecosystem, protect consumers, and address issues like data protection amid emerging technological trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:05 IST
Harmonizing Data and Competition: CCI and MeitY's Collaborative Path
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), led by Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, engaged in pivotal discussions with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The interactions aimed at aligning data governance with competition principles in response to technological advancements.

During the meeting, deliberations centered on issues concerning digital markets and regulatory strategies under the proposed Digital Competition Law. The commitment between both parties emphasized fostering a transparent, competitive digital ecosystem while safeguarding consumer and business interests.

The discussions concluded with an agreement for ongoing collaboration, highlighting the need for regular interaction to adapt to evolving challenges. This initiative aligns with India's vision for a secure, competitive, and digitally empowered economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Collapse: Virar Building Tragedy Raises Safety Concerns

Devastating Collapse: Virar Building Tragedy Raises Safety Concerns

 India
2
Under Pressure: Amorim's Struggles at Manchester United

Under Pressure: Amorim's Struggles at Manchester United

 United Kingdom
3
Tragic Accident: Shipping Container Crushes Family of Three

Tragic Accident: Shipping Container Crushes Family of Three

 India
4
India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Defense Ties with Joint Manufacturing Talks

India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Defense Ties with Joint Manufacturing Talk...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025