Harmonizing Data and Competition: CCI and MeitY's Collaborative Path

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), led by Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, engaged in pivotal discussions with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. The interactions aimed at aligning data governance with competition principles in response to technological advancements.

During the meeting, deliberations centered on issues concerning digital markets and regulatory strategies under the proposed Digital Competition Law. The commitment between both parties emphasized fostering a transparent, competitive digital ecosystem while safeguarding consumer and business interests.

The discussions concluded with an agreement for ongoing collaboration, highlighting the need for regular interaction to adapt to evolving challenges. This initiative aligns with India's vision for a secure, competitive, and digitally empowered economy.

