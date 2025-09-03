Telecom Triumph: Blocking Fraudulent Connections and Reducing Spoof Calls

The Union Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has taken significant strides in combating fraud in the communications sector, successfully blocking over two crore phone connections linked to fraudulent activities. This crackdown has resulted in a dramatic 97% reduction in spoof calls, according to Dr. Neeraj Mittal, DoT's secretary.

Speaking at the annual West Zone Conference on security matters via video link, Dr. Mittal highlighted the success of initiatives like Sanchar Saathi, which have played a critical role in curbing call spoofing—a tactic often used by scammers to disguise their true caller ID. The DoT has also introduced a digital intelligence platform to aid financial institutions in crowd-sourcing information to identify fraud.

The DoT has collaborated with private entities to bolster sector-specific security and is expanding telecom testing labs to ensure certified, high-quality telecom equipment. The use of artificial intelligence has led to the disconnection of 78 lakh fraudulent connections and the closure of 71,000 fraudulent points of sale, further securing the sector.