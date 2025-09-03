Left Menu

Telecom Triumph: Blocking Fraudulent Connections and Reducing Spoof Calls

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has blocked over two crore fraudulent phone connections, significantly reducing spoof calls by 97% with initiatives like Sanchar Saathi. The DoT has developed a platform to improve cyber security and introduced AI to disconnect fraudulent connections, collaborating with private players to enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 03-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 14:57 IST
Telecom Triumph: Blocking Fraudulent Connections and Reducing Spoof Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has taken significant strides in combating fraud in the communications sector, successfully blocking over two crore phone connections linked to fraudulent activities. This crackdown has resulted in a dramatic 97% reduction in spoof calls, according to Dr. Neeraj Mittal, DoT's secretary.

Speaking at the annual West Zone Conference on security matters via video link, Dr. Mittal highlighted the success of initiatives like Sanchar Saathi, which have played a critical role in curbing call spoofing—a tactic often used by scammers to disguise their true caller ID. The DoT has also introduced a digital intelligence platform to aid financial institutions in crowd-sourcing information to identify fraud.

The DoT has collaborated with private entities to bolster sector-specific security and is expanding telecom testing labs to ensure certified, high-quality telecom equipment. The use of artificial intelligence has led to the disconnection of 78 lakh fraudulent connections and the closure of 71,000 fraudulent points of sale, further securing the sector.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Mobile Phone Smuggling Ring

 India
2
European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

European Shares Rebound Amid Bond Selloff and Investor Anticipation

 Global
3
Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

Kremlin Dismisses German Chancellor's Ukraine Peace Proposal

 Russia
4
Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

Operation Safeguard: Efforts to Prevent Flooding in Jammu's Vulnerable Areas

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025