Fastrack MYND: Revolutionizing Wearables with AI Innovation

Fastrack unveils MYND, an AI-powered smartwatch catering to tech-savvy youth, integrating AI-driven watchfaces, health features, and voice assistance. MYND offers a modern design, seamless compatibility, and IP68 resistance, reflecting Fastrack's leadership in fashion-tech. Priced at ₹3,999, it's available at major outlets and online retailers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:59 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka - I've arrived is a critical device: Fastrack's new AI-driven smartwatch, MYND. Tailored for India's youth, it boasts a suite of features like AI personalization, infinite watchfaces, and health insights, marrying style with smart technology.

The smartwatch features a 4.9 cm Curved AMOLED Display, voice assistance, and over 100 sports modes. It emphasizes compatibility with Android and iOS and resilience against water and dust, encapsulated in a trendy dual-tone strap design. The device is priced at just ₹3,999.

Fastrack, a style-conscious youth brand, aims to engage tech-savvy consumers by adapting seamlessly into dynamic lifestyles, showcasing Fastrack's innovation-led approach in the competitive wearables market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

