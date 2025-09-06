NVIDIA Voices Concerns Over Global AI Act Proposal

NVIDIA has raised significant concerns regarding the proposed AI Act, a bill designed to restrict global competition in industries utilizing mainstream computing chips. According to the company, the act could mirror the effects of the AI Diffusion Rule, posing threats to American dominance in technology sectors.

The proposed AI Act is seen by NVIDIA as a potential impediment to U.S. leadership and innovation within technology and economic spheres. The company argues that restricted competition could have negative repercussions for the nation's tech sector.

As industries increasingly depend on advanced computing chips, NVIDIA's stance highlights the ongoing debate over regulation and advancement in AI technologies. The company's response underscores the complex dynamics between legislation and technological progress.