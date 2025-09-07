Left Menu

Undersea Fiber Cuts Cause Network Latency for Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Azure users might experience increased network latency due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea affecting traffic in the Middle East. However, Microsoft has successfully rerouted this traffic through alternative paths, minimizing the impact on users outside this region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 04:11 IST
Undersea Fiber Cuts Cause Network Latency for Microsoft Azure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Microsoft Azure users may face increased network latency following undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea, primarily affecting network traffic traversing through the Middle East.

Despite the disruptions, Microsoft has effectively rerouted traffic through alternative pathways, ensuring that there is no service interruption.

While higher latency is anticipated for some connections previously routed through the Middle East, traffic not passing through this region remains unaffected.

TRENDING

1
Finland's Thrilling Victory: A EuroBasket Shock

Finland's Thrilling Victory: A EuroBasket Shock

 Global
2
Microsoft Azure Faces Latency Due to Red Sea Fiber Cuts

Microsoft Azure Faces Latency Due to Red Sea Fiber Cuts

 Global
3
Diplomatic Strains Arise Over U.S. Raid on Korean Workers

Diplomatic Strains Arise Over U.S. Raid on Korean Workers

 Global
4
Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now': A Federal Showdown Looms in Chicago

Trump's 'Chipocalypse Now': A Federal Showdown Looms in Chicago

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025