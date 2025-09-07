Undersea Fiber Cuts Cause Network Latency for Microsoft Azure
Microsoft Azure users might experience increased network latency due to undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea affecting traffic in the Middle East. However, Microsoft has successfully rerouted this traffic through alternative paths, minimizing the impact on users outside this region.
Microsoft Azure users may face increased network latency following undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea, primarily affecting network traffic traversing through the Middle East.
Despite the disruptions, Microsoft has effectively rerouted traffic through alternative pathways, ensuring that there is no service interruption.
While higher latency is anticipated for some connections previously routed through the Middle East, traffic not passing through this region remains unaffected.
