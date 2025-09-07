Microsoft Azure Faces Latency Due to Red Sea Fiber Cuts

Microsoft is dealing with increased latency for its Azure users following undersea fiber cuts in the Red Sea, according to a recent announcement. This issue specifically impacts traffic routes passing through the Middle East.

The tech giant reassured customers that while some traffic will experience higher latency, traffic not routed through the Middle East remains unaffected. Microsoft is actively rerouting traffic via alternative network paths to ensure minimal disruption.

Azure, currently the world's second-largest cloud provider, after Amazon's AWS, continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to delivering daily updates or more frequent communications if necessary.

