Revolutionizing Geospatial Intelligence: Esri and Dhruva Space Join Forces

Esri and Dhruva Space have partnered to enhance satellite imagery services by integrating Dhruva’s AstraView with Esri's GIS technology. This alliance aims to make satellite data more accessible and actionable for urban planning, disaster management, and more, contributing to data-driven governance and sustainable growth in India.

In a groundbreaking development, Esri has partnered with Hyderabad-based space start-up Dhruva Space to make satellite imagery more accessible and useful.

Integrating over 200 satellites, the AstraView service will use Esri's advanced ArcGIS technology to deliver geospatial insights, especially benefiting sectors like urban planning and disaster management.

The collaboration aims to position satellite data at the center of decision-making processes, fostering sustainable growth and data-driven governance in India.

