Revolutionizing Geospatial Intelligence: Esri and Dhruva Space Join Forces

In a groundbreaking development, Esri has partnered with Hyderabad-based space start-up Dhruva Space to make satellite imagery more accessible and useful.

Integrating over 200 satellites, the AstraView service will use Esri's advanced ArcGIS technology to deliver geospatial insights, especially benefiting sectors like urban planning and disaster management.

The collaboration aims to position satellite data at the center of decision-making processes, fostering sustainable growth and data-driven governance in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)