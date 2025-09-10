Left Menu

CMA CGM: Navigating U.S. Port Fees Without Surcharges

CMA CGM, a major French shipping group, has announced it will not impose additional surcharges for cargo shipped to or from the U.S., despite new port fees targeting Chinese-built vessels. The company plans to maintain its service schedule at all U.S. ports, while previously considering fleet redeployment.

The French shipping giant CMA CGM has declared it will forego imposing surcharges on cargo transported to or from the U.S., despite the impending port fees on Chinese-built vessels set to commence on October 14. The company's decision comes as a relief to many in the shipping industry, which had anticipated additional costs.

CMA CGM, currently ranking as the third-largest container line worldwide, reiterated its commitment to maintain services to all scheduled U.S. ports. This steadfast approach aims to ensure seamless operations without impacting customers due to the new tariffs.

Previously, CMA CGM had considered redeploying its fleet to circumvent these fees, but the latest statement indicates confidence in its ability to absorb the costs without transmitting them to its clientele. This move underscores CMA CGM's strategic approach to maintaining competitive service offerings in a challenging economic landscape.

