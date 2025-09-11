Left Menu

ShellKode and AWS Partner to Revolutionize AI Adoption in India

ShellKode and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have inked a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to accelerate the adoption of generative and agentic AI in India. The partnership focuses on speeding up market entry and scaling AI deployments in various sectors, leveraging AWS's advanced AI services for enhanced efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ShellKode has entered a significant multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aimed at boosting enterprise adoption of generative AI and agentic AI technologies across India.

The collaboration will prioritize swift market entry and expanded deployments in sectors such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare, according to a statement released by the companies.

As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, ShellKode will harness AWS offerings like Amazon Bedrock to deliver AI solutions swiftly, aiming to reduce deployment timelines dramatically. Select AI agents will also be featured in AWS Marketplace, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of these innovative tools.

