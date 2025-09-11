ShellKode and AWS Partner to Revolutionize AI Adoption in India

ShellKode has entered a significant multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aimed at boosting enterprise adoption of generative AI and agentic AI technologies across India.

The collaboration will prioritize swift market entry and expanded deployments in sectors such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare, according to a statement released by the companies.

As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, ShellKode will harness AWS offerings like Amazon Bedrock to deliver AI solutions swiftly, aiming to reduce deployment timelines dramatically. Select AI agents will also be featured in AWS Marketplace, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of these innovative tools.