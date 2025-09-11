IMF Encourages Deeper Reforms in Egypt
The International Monetary Fund plans a staff mission to Egypt this fall to review progress on its lending program, urging deeper reforms. An IMF spokeswoman, Julie Kozack, emphasized the need for deeper reforms to unlock Egypt's growth potential, with no specific review dates given.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced its intentions to send a staff mission to Egypt this fall, aiming to review the nation's progress on its lending program.
IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack revealed that the review will incorporate both the fifth and sixth evaluations of the program, initially launched in July. Specific dates for this review have not been disclosed.
Kozack emphasized the importance of implementing deeper reforms to harness Egypt's true growth potential, highlighting that with macroeconomic stabilization underway, the timing is ideal for transformative changes.
