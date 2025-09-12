Lyno AI: The New Dawn of AI-Powered Crypto Arbitrage

The recent 8% decline in Ethereum's price to $4,200 in September 2025 has shifted some ETH buyers towards the presale of Lyno AI. This move highlights growing unease over Ethereum's gas fees and scaling issues. Lyno AI's unique advantage lies in its AI-based arbitrage across multiple chains, drawing significant attention from traders.

Lyno AI's presale is currently in the Early Bird phase, offering tokens at $0.050 each, with 425,122 tokens already sold. The next phase will see a price increase to $0.055, motivating early participation. The platform also entices investors with the potential to win part of a $100K prize for presale participants investing over $100.

Market analysts predict a potential 20% breakout for related assets this month, with Lyno AI expected to potentially rise as much as 1500x by 2026, making it a standout AI presale opportunity. As Ethereum grapples with network congestion, Lyno AI's secure, scalable arbitrage attracts traders, underpinned by substantial investor confidence.

