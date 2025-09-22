TRUESigner ONE Introduces Game-Changing Contract Assist for Digital Transformation

Pune, September 22, 2025 – TRUESigner ONE, a leading digital signing platform in India, today revealed its latest innovation, Contract Assist. Designed to streamline contract management, the service simplifies generation, e-stamping, and signing of agreements.

Enabled with multi-factor authentication, Contract Assist integrates secure payment gateways, and offers e-stamps from all Indian states. Users benefit from real-time contract handling via APIs connected to ERP, CRM, and legal platforms, along with mobile signing and free e-signing via Aadhaar.

Truecopy's CEO, Sonia Soman, emphasized the company's commitment to secure and accessible digital signing. With these advancements, TRUESigner ONE continues to set the standard for digital document execution across industries like real estate, automotive, and legal sectors, where efficiency is crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)