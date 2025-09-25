Left Menu

PopularCert Propels RVE App Maker to ISO Triumph

PopularCert led RVE App Maker PTE LTD to achieve ISO 27001:2022 certification through hands-on, on-site consultancy in the Philippines. The initiative bolstered RVE’s trustworthiness in data protection and security, enhancing competitiveness. This underscores PopularCert’s international, client-focused approach in delivering tailored, high-impact ISO implementation services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysore | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:09 IST
PopularCert, an eminent ISO certification consultancy based in India, has successfully steered RVE App Maker PTE LTD from the Philippines towards ISO 27001:2022 certification. This significant milestone was achieved through on-site consultancy, showcasing PopularCert's firm commitment to personalized, high-impact international client service.

RVE App Maker's need for a robust information security framework was pivotal in the competitive IT sector. PopularCert's consultants addressed this need by conducting thorough on-site gap analyses and implementing a tailored Information Security Management System (ISMS) to protect data and comply with stringent regulations.

The success of this endeavor is highlighted by RVE App Maker's testimonial, reflecting the effectiveness of PopularCert's on-ground commitment and expertise, which enhanced the company's security and credibility swiftly and without compromising quality. PopularCert's approach proves that geographical boundaries pose no obstacle to achieving global compliance.

