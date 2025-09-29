Tata Communications Secures Major GSTAT Digital Infrastructure Project
Tata Communications wins a significant contract from GSTAT to provide an end-to-end digital infrastructure that includes network, IoT, cloud, and security. This project aims to enhance operations, security, and user experience across GSTAT's national benches. The deployment will incorporate LAN, WAN, SD-WAN, cloud services, and predictive analytics.
- Country:
- India
Tata Communications has announced a landmark achievement after securing a multi-crore order from the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT). The project involves constructing a comprehensive digital infrastructure that will integrate network, IoT, cloud, and security solutions.
Designed to accelerate GSTAT's operational efficiency, the project promises seamless national access for tribunal benches, enhanced data security, and an improved user interface. Tata Communications aims to automate and streamline operations using cutting-edge technologies such as predictive analytics and chatbots.
The GSTAT, essential for resolving GST disputes, will benefit from this initiative, which underscores Tata Communications' reputation as a reliable technology partner for critical national projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
