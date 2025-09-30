Left Menu

Testing Mishap Destroys Alpha Rocket Booster

Firefly Aerospace experienced a setback as the booster stage of their Alpha rocket, slated for an upcoming launch, was destroyed during testing at their Briggs, Texas facility. The incident was handled safely, ensuring no personnel were injured.

Firefly Aerospace announced on Monday that an unfortunate testing incident had resulted in the destruction of the booster stage of their Alpha rocket. The mishap occurred at their testing facility located in Briggs, Texas.

The company stated, "During testing at Firefly's facility in Briggs Texas, the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage. Proper safety protocols were followed, and all personnel are safe."

The Alpha rocket's booster stage was scheduled for an upcoming launch. Despite the setback, Firefly Aerospace assured that all safety protocols were strictly adhered to, ensuring the safety of personnel involved.

