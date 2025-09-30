ChatGPT Sets Foot in E-Commerce: The New Virtual Merchant

OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a potent player in the e-commerce world by enabling it to facilitate direct sales for Etsy and Shopify. This shift represents OpenAI's effort to tap into the lucrative online shopping market, drawing revenue from transaction fees akin to those captured by industry giants like Amazon and Google.

In partnership with Stripe, OpenAI is developing the technical framework necessary for a seamless purchase experience dubbed 'Instant Checkout.' Through this system, ChatGPT will facilitate transactions, allowing users to purchase items efficiently while providing competing options based on factors like price and availability.

Despite the lack of profitability, OpenAI is exploring new revenue avenues to sustain its advanced AI systems, marking an ambitious extension of its AI capabilities into the business model of digital commerce. This development comes as more AI agents capable of conducting transactions autonomously are emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)