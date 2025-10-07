WAPon Revolutionizes Business Messaging with Transparent, AI-Driven Solutions

WAPon, headquartered in Gurgaon, India, is disrupting the business messaging landscape with its advanced platform based on the Meta WhatsApp Business API. By ensuring zero markup fees and offering AI-enabled customer support, WAPon provides a cost-effective and efficient way for businesses of all sizes to engage with customers.

The platform's distinctive features include drag-and-drop chatbot builders and extensive integrations with other digital tools like Shopify and Salesforce, making it flexible and accessible for both small businesses and large corporations. As a Meta Business Partner, WAPon ensures compliance and reliability in its service offerings.

Led by CEO Divyansh Sajani, WAPon aims to reshape business communication by focusing on transparency and customer-centric solutions. With further plans for AI personalization and global expansion, WAPon sets itself apart in the competitive landscape of digital business solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)